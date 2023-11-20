Photo exhibition marks World Heritage Week at Kangra Fort

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 19

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Shimla circle, today inaugurated UNESCO World Heritage Week-2023 at the historical Kangra Fort. It is hosting a photo exhibition from November 19 to 25 on the premises of the Archaeological Site Museum at the Kangra Fort.

In a press note issued here today, the ASI said that Heritage Week aimed at spreading awareness about ancient monuments and heritage sites across the world.

Centrally-protected monuments in Himachal Pradesh and select world heritage sites, including Sanchi Stupa at Bhopal, Sun Temple at Konark, Qutub Minar in New Delhi, Brihadisvara temple at Thanjavur, Taj Mahal in Agra and Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, have been showcased in the exhibition.

There are 40 centrally-protected monuments in the state, such as the Kangra Fort, Monolithic Rock Cut Temples at Masroor, Rashtrapati Niwas in Shimla, Shiva Temple at Baijnath and the Buddhist Monastery at Tabo.

A guided tour of the museum was also organised for students of Maharshi Vidya Mandir Public School, Kangra, who visited the exhibition. Students, teachers and the ASI staff participated in a tree plantation drive.

Prashant Dogra, Conservation Assistant, Dr Vijay Kumar Bodh, Assistant Archaeologist, and staff of the Archaeological Survey of India, Shimla circle, hosted the event. Visitors and schoolchildren have been invited to visit the ongoing photo exhibition at the Kangra Fort.

