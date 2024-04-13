Photo ID cards can be used to cast votes: DEO

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 12

Voters who are unable to produce their Voter ID cards for any reason for casting their votes can present any other photo ID card in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Assembly byelections.

In a press release issued here yesterday, Kangra District Election Officer (DEO)-cum-Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said the voters would have to present their voter ID cards mandatorily, but in case they do not have these, they could present any of the 12 optional photo-based alternative documents prescribed by the Election Commission of India (ECI). “These 12 optional documents Aadhaar Card, MGNREGA job card, bank or post office passbook with photo, health insurance smart card issued by the Labour Ministry, driving licence, PAN card, Indian passport, pension documents,” he added.

Bairwa said the voters could also exercise their franchise by showing documents like service identity card. The DEO said any writing or spelling mistake in the voter ID card would be ignored.

