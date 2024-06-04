Pickles sweeten lives of women in rural Mandi

Dipender Manta
Mandi, June 3
Following the success of Kodra millet laddoos, a women-led Farmers Producer Organisation (FPO) in Sakoh-Siddhapur under the Dharampur Assembly segment of Mandi district has ventured into making seasonal fruit pickles.
The women currently sell Lasoda pickle. FPO president Satpal Singh Chauhan, secretary Bhupender Singh, and production centre in-charge Rajni Saklani said the FPO was registered under the name of Leela Devi Memorial Agro Production Centre.
Recently, the FPO introduced aloe vera pickle, locally known as ‘Dwavarehde’, followed by garlic pickle and now Lasoda pickle under the brand name ‘Pahadi Ratna’. President Satpal Singh Chauhan urged women’s self-help groups from other areas to sell their Lasoda produce to FPO, who would then process and market it. The FPO also plans to introduce bamboo shoot pickle during the monsoons.
“Sales will be facilitated through the FPO local sales centres in Tihra, Sandhol, Dharampur, Baroti, Mandap, Sajaopipaloo, and Sadhot” said Singh. He added that the aim of the FPO was to improve women’s economic status by processing local seasonal fruits, strengthening the rural economy. Secretary Bhupender Singh announced that a workshop for 25 women’s groups would be organised in Dharampur on June 10 with support from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.
“Additionally, we plan to train these women’s groups on mango-based products and mushroom production and ensure that the sale of products prepared by women’s self-help groups happens through the Khuda production centre. For this, a session will be conducted by food processing expert Dr Hardayal Singh Guleria on June 10,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 542 seats gets under way; NDA ahead in early trends
Trends: NDA 300; INDIA 211; Others 32
Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress-6, AAP-4; Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib, Badal from Bathinda
AAP-4, Congress-7, BJP-0, SAD-1, Indipendent 1 (Khadoor Sahi...
Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress leads on 5 seats, BJP on 4
Congress 5, BJP 4, AAP 1
Himachal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in all 4 seats; Kangana Ranaut ahead of Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi
BJP-3, Congress-1; BJP Sudhir Sharma leading in Dharamasala ...
Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Early leads for Congress's Manish Tewari
Congress leading in Chandigarh