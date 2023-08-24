Pier collapses, Baddi bridge suffers massive damage after heavy rain

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, August 23

The Balad bridge connecting Baddi with Haryana was badly damaged today. One of its piers collapsed and the bridge got bent in the middle after heavy rain. Huge cracks were visible on its surface following which even the pedestrian movement had been suspended across the bridge, said Baddi DSP Priyank Gupta.

A portion of the bridge’s foundation had eroded in an earlier rainy spell, though it was repaired later. A lot of damage has been caused to the bridge this time. The traffic police advised the commuters travelling to this industrial cluster to use the arterial route through Marrawala-Barotiwala.

With key roads like Nalagarh-Swarghat, Ramsheher-Swarghat, Ramshehar-Gambhar Pul, Ramshehar-Shimla, Ramshehar-Nalagarh and Baddi-Ramshehar (via Sai) having been blocked, the administration advised the residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

In another part of Solan district, vehicular traffic through Chakki Mod on the Parwanoo-Dharampur national highway (NH-5) was hit due to reoccurring landslides. Men and machine were deployed to clear debris that continued to flow down on to the highway throughout the day.

A highway and some villages also face threat as Bahra University sewage treatment plant located on a nearby hill became vulnerable following a massive landslide this morning.

The authorities said if the plant got damaged, it would cause a massive damage to the highway and the villages situated downhill.

The administration has requested the staff of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to construct a retaining wall for the safety of the public and the students, said Solan DC Manmohan Sharma. Thirty-two houses have been completely damaged, while 10 have suffered partial damage in the district since yesterday.

Heavy rain also led to the blocking of the Subathu-Dharampur road at Gaddon. Mounds of slush flowed into the nearby houses, while some vehicles were also swept away. No loss of life has, however, been reported in the district so far.

Several roads, including Chambaghat-Kandaghat (via Basal), Dharampur-Kasauli (via Pinegrove School), Dharampur-Kanda, Parwanoo- Jangeshu-Kasauli, remained closed for several hours following landslides.

A electricity transformer has been damaged at Mashobra in Kasauli, while several houses suffered damage at Banehar, Shattal and Dhali villages in Solan due to incessant rain.

Alternative route plan

In view of the closure of the Balad bridge, the Baddi police have chalked out an alternative route plan for commuters.

Baddi DSP Priyank Gupta said the vehicles on way to Baddi from Chandigarh could move via Shahpur barrier and it would be a one-way route from Gorukhnath temple to Shahpur barrier.

Vehicles coming from Chandigarh could also take the Marrawala-Barotiwala route with two-way traffic permissible on the road, he added.

Vehicles on way to Baddi from Barotiwala could use the Suncity road. It would be a one-way route up to Red light chowk via toll barrier at Baddi.

Those on way to Barotiwala from Baddi would use the Sikka Hotel-Barotiwala route. It would be a one-way route from Red Light Chowk at Baddi to Suncity Chowk.

