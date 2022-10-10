Pilani school lift Soccer tourney

Birla Balika Vidyapeeth, Pilani, defeated Mayo College Girls’ School, Ajmer, 5-0 in the final of the Indian Public Schools’ Conference Under-19 Girls Soccer Tournament at Pinegrove School, Dharampur. The winners and runners-up were felicitated with trophies, mementos and certificates. Ritul Raj of Birla Balika Vidyapeeth, Pilani, bagged the ‘Player of the Match’ and ‘Best Mid Fielder’ awards. Diksha of Mayo College Girls’ School, Ajmer, was adjudged the ‘Best Defender’ while Shivani Kumari of Birla Balika Vidyapeeth, Pilani, was declared the ‘Best Goalkeeper’. Ananya Goyal of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, was the highest scorer in the tournament with 8 goals.

Sports Day at Bishop Cotton School

Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, celebrated its annual Athletics Sports Day. The ‘Sports Cup’ was won by Curzon House. One of the major highlights of the day was the hoop of fire display. Chief guest Brigadier Bhandari gave away the prizes. Various events such as athletics, yoga, physical training display and zumba dance was also held on the occasion.