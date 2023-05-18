Piles of trash along road

Heaps of garbage can be seen on the roadside in the industrial Kala Amb area. Foul smell emanating from the trash has made it difficult for people to even breathe properly. The authorities should take note of the matter and clean these areas. People should also refrain from dumping trash in the open. Aman, Kala Amb

Garbage not being lifted regularly

Garbage is not being lifted regularly from Malyana in Shimla. Stray dogs tear the garbage bags that are dumped in the open and litter the waste around. The civic body should ensure that the trash is collected regularly, early in the morning, and properly disposed of. Ved, Malyana, Shimla

shortage of buses irks residents

The poor condition of roads and shortage of buses is causing inconvenience to the residents of the Nirmand block. The authorities concerned should look into these issues and take remedial measures to provide relief to the public. Nirmala, Nirmand