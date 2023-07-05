Pilgrim on Shrikhand Mahadev yatra dies

Our Correspondent

KULLU, JULY 4

A devotee, who went on one of the most difficult Shrikhand Mahadev religious pilgrimage to the 18,570 feet Shrikhand Mahadev peak without the permission of the administration, has died in Kunsha.

According to the information, Rahul Sharma (22) of Bilaspur had embarked on the pilgrimage stealthily as officially the yatra will commence on July 7. While returning yesterday he was injured after falling about 300 metres at a glacier. He was brought to Parvati Bagh with the help of locals. From Parvati Bagh, he was taken to Kunsha with the help of Nepali labourers but he breathed his last one km ahead of Kunsha.

Anni DSP Chandershekhar said the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra would officially begin from July 7 but some people were stealthily going on yatra without informing the administration. He said the body of the deceased was brought to Nirmand hospital for autopsy. He said complete information had not yet been received as to what caused the death of the devotee.

He appealed to the enthusiasts not to embark stealthily on the yatra. He said it was not possible to maintain a thorough vigil to prevent unauthorised revellers as there were a large number of routes for the pilgrimage.

The 32-km-long pilgrimage is very demanding. A person is allowed to embark on the yatra after registration and only if he/she is found medically fit and the medical board issues a fitness certificate.