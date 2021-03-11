Pinegrove girls win basketball title

The Pinegrove School's U-19 girls basketball team won the 17th Lady Honoria Inter-School Basketball Tournament by defeating Shri Ram School, Gurugram, by 46-36. The tournament was held at Lawrence School, Sanawar. Seven teams -- Daly College Indore, Ecole Globale School Dehradun, Lawrence School, Lovedale, Shri Ram School, Gurugram and St Luke’s Senior Secondary School, Solan -- participated in the competition. Pinegrove School won all five matches. While the school defeated Lawrence School, Sanawar, Shri Ram School and Lawrence School, Lovedale, easily in the first three matches, the semi-final against Daly College was a close affair at 58-57.

ABVP’s national executive meet

The ABVP’s national executive meet will be held in Shimla on May 27, 28 and 29. Around 200 ABVP workers are making arrangements for the convention. ABVP’s Vishal Verma said it was after 40 years that the meeting would happen in Shimla. The meeting would be attended by the national officer-bearers of the ABVP and members of the national executive. It would be held at Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Vikasnagar.

Virtual labs nodal centre of IIT

Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Engineering College Sundernagar, Mandi, has been approved as a Virtual Labs Nodal Centre of Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. Principal SP Guleria said the centre would provide the remote access to various simulation-based labs of engineering and science departments of IIT-Roorkee.

It will further help students learn basic and advanced concepts of the experimentation remotely. “The students will be provided with a complete learning management system, where they can avail the facility of various tools for learning, including additional web-resources, video-lectures, animated demonstrations and self-evaluation etc,” he said.