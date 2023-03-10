Pinegrove Student Council formed

Solan, March 9
The Student Council (2023-24) of Pinegrove School, Dharampur, was announced during an investiture ceremony held last evening.
The members of the council are: Pranjal Chahar (Head Girl); Aditya Raj Singh (Head Boy); Rajeshwari Mittal and Deepak Thakur (Sports Prefects); Pearl Mahajan and Harshit Gaur (Chinar House Prefects); Divyansh Sarawgi and Avni Aggarwal (Deodar House Prefects); Mehtaab Sandhu (Oak House Prefect); and Jannat Kaur and Aakarsh Jawa (Teak House Prefects). Executive Director Capt AJ Singh congratulated the new Student Council.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
China's Parliament endorses President Xi Jinping for rare 3rd five-year-term
Xi, 69, was re-elected by the once-in-a-five-year Congress o...
BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab
During initial questioning, he says he is a resident of Khyb...
Land-for-jobs ‘scam’: Enforcement Directorate carries out searches in Bihar
The searches are covering some leaders linked to the Rashtri...
Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire ‘hit men to shoot’ gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore
Raj Gill was allegedly seen roaming with a gun, threatening ...