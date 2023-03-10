Pinegrove Student Council formed

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 9

The Student Council (2023-24) of Pinegrove School, Dharampur, was announced during an investiture ceremony held last evening.

The members of the council are: Pranjal Chahar (Head Girl); Aditya Raj Singh (Head Boy); Rajeshwari Mittal and Deepak Thakur (Sports Prefects); Pearl Mahajan and Harshit Gaur (Chinar House Prefects); Divyansh Sarawgi and Avni Aggarwal (Deodar House Prefects); Mehtaab Sandhu (Oak House Prefect); and Jannat Kaur and Aakarsh Jawa (Teak House Prefects). Executive Director Capt AJ Singh congratulated the new Student Council.