  Himachal
  Pining for Rohtang? Get a pass, 1.2K available daily

Pining for Rohtang? Get a pass, 1.2K available daily

Pining for Rohtang? Get a pass, 1.2K available daily

The world-famous Rohtang Pass was buzzing with tourists on Friday. Tribune photo



Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, May 24

The 13,058-feet high Rohtang Pass, a world famous tourist spot, was thrown open to the tourists today. Following a recommendation from the Manali SDM, the district administration has opened the Manali-Rohtang road for the movement of vehicles till the Rohtang Pass.

Only 800 petrol and 400 diesel vehicles are allowed daily beyond the Gulaba barrier towards the Rohtang Pass, as per the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), to protect the fragile ecology of the region. Permits can be obtained online by paying the Rs 550 fee, including congestion charges. Vehicular traffic beyond Gulaba was suspended on November 27 last year. Traffic movement was allowed till Gulaba from April 10 and till Marhi from May 16. Last year, the tourists were allowed to drive up to Marhi after May 18 and to the Rohtang Pass from June 13.

The opening of the road to Rohtang Pass will give a boost to tourism in Manali. The Rohtang Pass is a major attraction for tourists as they can witness snow there right until September, when access to it is withdrawn.

Before the NGT order, around 5,000 vehicles used to reach the Rohtang Pass every day during the peak tourist season, but now only 1,200 vehicles are allowed daily.

In April last year, the NGT rejected a petition filed by the Him Anchal Taxi Operators Union, Manali, to increase the number of vehicles allowed to the Rohtang Pass, stating that the carrying capacity of the area did not allow for traffic in such numbers.

Stakeholders in the tourism industry, however, say that the cap on the number of vehicles deprives many visitors of visiting the world-famous Rohtang Pass. They add that providing limited permits has led to high fares and black-marketing.

A tourism beneficiary, Puran, said, “Now a majority of the heavy vehicles to and from Lahaul pass through the Atal Tunnel and the government should approach the NGT to raise the number of vehicles towards the Rohtang Pass.”

However, after the Atal Tunnel opened in October 2020, a majority of the tourists visiting Manali head for the Lahaul valley to enjoy the snow in Sissu and Koksar. Around 25.76 lakh vehicles passed through the strategically important 9.02-km Atal Tunnel in two years from January 2022 to December 2023.

The influx of tourists to the Lahaul valley is increasing rapidly. This has raised concerns about the carrying capacity of the tunnel and the valley. The state government recently formed an 11-member committee to work towards protecting the Lahaul valley ecosystem.

#Kullu #Manali #Rohtang


