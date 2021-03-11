Pipal Jatra begins in Kullu after 2 years

Kullu, April 29
The three-day state-level Spring Festival, locally known as Pipal Jatra, commenced after two years here yesterday. The members of the Kullu Municipal Committee (MC) welcomed the local Gouhri Devta and the priests performed various rituals.
MC president Gopal Krishan Mahant said that traditional rituals and ceremonies were performed. “Cultural events will be held in the open air auditorium at the Kala Kendra where folk artistes of the district will perform. Various competitions, including the Spring Queen Pageant, will be held during the festival,” he added. Traders from Himachal as well as other states have set up temporary stalls at the Dhalpur ground to sell their products.
