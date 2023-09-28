Pistol seized

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 27

A team of the Nalagarh police seized an unlicensed Pietro Beretta Gardone pistol from Manjot, a defence person, during checking near Bhogpur village in the district in the wee hours today.

The police team was patrolling the Bhogpur area to keep tabs on illicit mining when it saw a car coming from the Jhiriwala link road around 12.40 am. Two persons were travelling in the car that had no registration number plate. On seeing the police, Manjot, who was sitting on the front passenger seat, tried to flee. However, the police stopped the car for checking and seized a pistol with two magazines having five bullets each from him.

The driver, however, managed to drive away the car towards Jhiriwala. He has been identified as Kinda.

