Placement drive at Sri Sai University, Palampur, today

Palampur, May 2

Sri Sai University, Palampur, will conduct its third campus placement drive tomorrow.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Ashok Sarial told The Tribune that said soon after taking over six months ago, he had put an emphasis on trying to explore employment opportunities for students, in addition to introducing new courses such as LLB and para medical as per the National Education Policy 2020. He said the university had started a campus placement drive for the students who had graduated as well as those in the final years of their courses in February.

“Just within the span of two months the university is already organising its third campus placement drive to provide employment to the students on May 3. Representatives of an international company eClerx will be visiting the campus to conduct interviews. The students of not only our university but those from neighbouring colleges have also been invited to participate in the drive,” said Dr Sarial.

Placement director Sulakshay Murgai said in the series of providing employment to students, negotiations were underway with companies such as Insplore Consultants Pvt Ltd, Radisson Hotel, Hotel Taj, TCS, etc. Students who had graduated or were in the final years of BBA, MBA, BSc Hotel Management, IT, BSc, MSc, BA, MA, BCA, MCA, BTech and MTech were eligible to apply for these jobs.

