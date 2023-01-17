Plan on single-use plastic ready: CS

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 16

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena today said that a state-level comprehensive action plan had been prepared to implement plastic waste management rules to eliminate single-use plastic (SUP). He urged all departments to work in a campaign mode to sensitise people about the SUP.

Rs 13.50L penalty About Rs 13.50 lakh was collected as penalty from violators in various areas of the state last year. — Lalit Jain, director, Environment, Science and technology

Saxena, while chairing a Special Task Force meeting here, directed urban development and other departments to increase field inspections and take strict action against the usage of SUP.

He said, “All deputy commissioners should implement the plan effectively. Besides data collection and monitoring, stress should be laid on awareness generation and capacity building.” He added, “Proper action should also be taken for reducing/ eliminating single-use plastic items in government offices, PSUs and other organisations.”

Saxena said that the ban on identified single-use plastic items should be enforced strictly at the level of districts, urban local bodies and gram panchayats. “Innovations should be promoted to develop alternatives for single use plastic items,” he added.