Plan to regularise staff once a year opposed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 10

Himachal Pradesh Government College Teachers’ Association (HGCTA) has opposed the government’s proposal to regularize contract staff only once a year. HGCTA president Banita Saklani said that the decision would have a negative impact on the employees.

“Employees will have to serve for more than two years on contract. The contract employees should be regularized as soon as the two-year period is over,” said HGCTA president.

Saklani urged the government to continue the old system in which employees were regularised twice a year. Apart from this, she requested the government to implement the court’s decision to provide financial and other benefits to college teachers from their date of joining.

She further said that the government should appoint permanent teachers from time to time through Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, not on contract.

#Shimla