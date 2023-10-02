Plan to set up commando force in Himachal Pradesh, says Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 1

The state government is planning to set up a commando force of the Himachal Police. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said this while presiding over a passing-out parade at the Police Training College (PTC), Daroh, in Kangra district today.

The CM said 1,226 posts of constables in the Police Department had been sanctioned by the government. The government was committed to modernising the police department by adding new technological initiatives. He said the government was planning to set up a police academy in Kangra district so that better training could be provided to new and serving police personnel.

The CM congratulated the trainees and hoped they would serve to uphold the rule of law in the state.

Earlier, the CM inspected the parade by 1,093 trainee police constables, including 271 women trainees, and took salute of the march past.

The CM also inaugurated 12 type-III residences, barracks for 320 trainees and a flood and drowning training centre at Daroh constructed at a cost of Rs 21 crore. He also gave away prizes to meritorious trainees in various fields and the trainers. He also released the 33rd edition of the monthly magazine of the PTC, Daroh.

DGP Sanjay Kundu thanked the CM for sanctioning various posts. College Principal Vimal Gupta presented annual report of the college.

#Dharamsala #Kangra #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu