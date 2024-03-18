Plan to set up vending zones in Solan back on table

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 17

In the budget proposals, Solan Mayor Usha Sharma has announced setting up of model vending zones in the city in the 2024-25. The announcement, however, is not new and it remains to be seen if serious efforts would be made to fulfill this promise this time.

These zones will provide an authorised place to the registered road-side operators who are seen encroaching upon the road as well as the pedestrian path on the Mall Road.

The registered vendors were allotted shops in a vendor market created at Saproon few months ago. They were, however, yet to start operations as some repair work was underway.

A proposal to set up such zones had been initiated last year, too, when 21 sites were identified for setting up vending zones across the city.

The non-receipt of no objection certificates (NOCs) from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), however, acted as a deterrent. No serious efforts were made to secure these NOCs and the plan failed to be executed.

The Town Vending Committee had selected 21 vending zones where temporary stalls could be set up and rented to registered vendors. The move was initiated to regulate the operations of street vendors by providing them employment avenues and also ensure uniformity in kiosk design. These zones were supposed to be set up along the national highways and the state roads.

Key places of activity in the city like the main bazaar at Chambaghat, Mohan Meakin Brewery at Salogra, tourism office near Kather bypass, area near the HRTC workshop, Gurukul School, Bank of Baroda at Rabon, post office, area near Baba Balak Nath temple, area close to inter-state bus terminal, Saproon bus stop, Dohri Diwal, Basal road, Subathu road, Hospital road and Kotla Nallah had been identified by the MC for housing these vending zones.

Since setting up of vending zones on the Solan-Shimla highway can hamper the smooth flow of traffic, the authorities were not keen to accede to this request of the MC.

In a bid to ensure that there was no permanent encroachment by the vendors, the district administration had directed the NHAI and the PWD to provide NOCs to set up temporary kiosks. However, due to the possibility of kiosk owners raising fixed structures and obstructing the movement of traffic on these roads, the authorities are not keen to set up so many vending zones.

