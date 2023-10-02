Planned expansion needed to decongest Shimla: PWD Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 1

In a press conference held at Shimla today, Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh said to decongest Shimla, expansion through planned construction in peripheral areas of the city is the need of the hour.

In view of that, around 1,200 bigha of land has been acquired for the construction of a residential colony in Jathia Devi at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crores, the PWD minister said.

He added, “The expansion through planned construction on adjacent areas is the way forward to decongest Shimla. A 1,200 bigha land has already been acquired and the Urban Development Ministry will soon undertake the project work. More than 600 trees were either uprooted or axed during the recent rain-induced disaster in Shimla. It is really important to keep in account the environmental aspects and its manifestations on the city.”

Vikramaditya added, “The state government has been putting in efforts for restoration, relief and rehabilitation works post the rain disaster. The government received Rs 350 crores as financial help from the Centre. The state government has a debt of over Rs 75,000 crores and despite having limited resources at the disposal, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu has announced that a financial package of Rs 4,500 crores would be provided for the disaster-affected.”

#Shimla