Plant trees in memory of deceased: Governor

Shimla, June 5
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla here today planted trees at the premises of the Raj Bhawan on the occasion of World Environment Day, stating that every person should plant trees in memory of the deceased members of their families.
In a statement issued by the Governor, he said the importance of tree plantation had been mentioned in scriptures. He said that tree plantation was very important for environmental protection.
The rise in the temperature of the state’s capital for the last many days was a matter of concern, he added.
“The entire state is suffering due to forest fires, so proper steps should be taken to prevent fires” he said.
The government made proper arrangements for tree plantation during the rains; however, targets should be set for the department to ensure maximum plantation and their vitality, he added.
