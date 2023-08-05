Plantation drive launched in Una

Una, August 4
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today launched a plantation drive in Una district at his ancestral village, Gondpur Jaichand, where the Forest Department organised a Van Mahotsav.
Agnihotri said, “Trees have great significance in our religion and culture. While the area under forest cover in Himachal Pradesh has increased over the past few years, the green cover in Una district has declined, which is a matter of concern.” He called upon the people to participate in the plantation campaign.
Agnihotri said 2.66 lakh saplings would be planted in the district during the monsoon season. He said under the ‘Mukhyamantri Van Vistaar’ scheme, vegetation would be planted on barren hill slopes and 7,500 saplings planted on a 15 hectares over the Ramgarh Dhaar mountain range in the Bangana Subdivision.
The Dy CM said officials needed to check illegal felling and a strict vigil should be maintained at the Forest Department barriers. He also directed them to maintain village ponds and plant forest species around the periphery for birds and wildlife to flourish.
