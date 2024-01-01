Shimla: Planting material from Kashmir to be under strict scanner

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 31

Following the detection and spread of Apple Leaf Blotch Miner pest in Kashmir, the Department of Horticulture here has decided to strengthen the monitoring of the planting material coming from Kashmir.

“The employee of the Horticulture Department will be present on entry points to the state to check the planting material coming from Kashmir and Uttarakhand. No planting material will be allowed into the state without proper documents and certification,” said Senior Plant Protection Officer Kirti Sinha.

"And even if someone manages to sneak in the planting material illegally, it will be destroyed as and when found by the department. We have made flying squads in each district for this purpose," he said.

According to Sinha, a large amount of planting material comes to the state from Kashmir and the Apple Leaf Blotch Miner pest could easily travel here with the "illegal planting material". "The pest has caused substantial damage in certain part of Kashmir. It eats up chlorophyll in the leaves. We will ensure no planting material from the affected areas, and without the required documentation and certification is brought into the state," said Sinha.

Wary about the growing number of diseases over the last few years, apple growers have welcomed the move. "Ensuring that we get pest and disease-free planting material is the need of the hour. There's a big threat of new diseases entering our orchards if the planting material is not checked for pests, fungal and viral diseases before being planted in the orchards," said Harish Chauhan, convener of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch.

He further said the government and the horticulture department should be equally strict with regard to the planting material coming from Meanwhile, the department has also urged growers to not buy planting material from nurseries not registered with the department.

