Play on Sanskrit promotion staged in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 8

A play on Sanskrit, ‘Bharat Vijayam’, was staged at the Gaiety Theatre here today under the aegis of Government Sanskrit College, Fagli, and the Himachal Sanskrit Academy as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was the chief guest of the function. Vinod Sharma directed the play while Mathura Prasad Dixit narrated it.

The Governor said, “The state government has taken a good initiative by giving Sanskrit the status of second official language. But now we all have to take it forward and improve its prevalence.”

He said that there was need for all to participate in the Sambhashan Shivir. He added that Sanskrit was being promoted through the shivir at Raj Bhavan.

He said Sanskrit was a rich language and its words had been found in the languages and dialects of every state. He added that the British had attacked whatever Indians had, and Sanskrit was one of them.

