Plea to act on IIT-Mandi report over carcinogenic pollutants in groundwater

Dharamsala, June 15

Vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Shashwat Kapoor, in a press note issued here today, urged the state government to take stringent action over the report of the IIT-Mandi regarding cancer-causing pollutants found in groundwater in Baddi and Barotiwala.

He said that it was shocking and scaring that cancer-causing pollutants had infiltrated into the groundwater, which was generally considered to be the cleanest and was used by the public for drinking purpose. “Young people from all districts of the state live and work in Baddi-Barotiwala in large numbers. The emergence of such pollutants in the groundwater is a matter of grave concern for the entire state,” he added.

Kapoor said that between 2013 and 2022, there had been a 800 per cent increase in cancer cases (from 2,419 to 17,212) in Himachal. The number of cancer patients was very high even in the 25 to 35 years age group, he added.

He said that the problem of improper treatment of chemical waste was increasing in industrial areas like Baddi-Barotiwala and the state government should take remedial steps as soon as possible. “It is now the responsibility of the state government to find out the main reasons for the precarious situation and address them. According to Article 21 of our Constitution, every citizen has the right to life, right to health and right to clean environment. The state government should ensure that our fundamental rights are not violated,” he added.

