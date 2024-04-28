Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Palampur, April 27
Plucking of tea leaves is in full swing in most of the tea gardens of the Kangra valley. There are reports of bumper tea crops this year as the Kangra valley experienced adequate rainfall in January, February and March.
Kangra tea is a masterpiece of flavour and aroma, and is known for its unique and captivating taste profile. Grown in the foothills of Dhauladhar ranges, this is hand plucked and processed with traditional methods. The Kangra tea has also become the second GI product of the country to get registered with the European Union (EU), paving the way for the sale of the product in European countries.
Gokul Butail, Adviser (IT) to the Chief Minister, said, “The EU tag will prove to be a boon for Kangra tea as the international recognition will benefit the tea growers of the Kangra valley.”
He said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was committed to preserving the traditional products of the state and had launched various initiatives to benefit local artisans and weavers. He added it was the Himachal Pradesh Science Technology and Environment Council, which played a significant role in completing the process of registration of Kangra tea with the EU.
