PM appreciates Rohru woman for her 'unwavering spirit'

Delhi/Shimla, December 16
It is with financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana that Kushla Devi, a water carrier in a primary school at Rohru in Shimla district, was able to fulfil her dream of building a pucca house.
A single mother with two children, she has been working as a water carrier since 2022 at a monthly remuneration of Rs 2,000. It is with Rs 1.85 lakh assistance under the Awas Yojana that she was able to build a pucca house.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended her for not giving up while facing challenges and difficult times. She said that she was educating her two children and her family life had improved after the construction of the house. “In the past nine years, women have been the focus of all government schemes. Women like you give us strength to keep on doing good work,” Modi said.
The Prime Minister asked Kushla Devi to carry on in the same spirit and get the maximum benefit under various other schemes and information contained in the ‘Modi ki Guarantee ki Gaddi’.
