 PM Modi calls Himachal his home but deserted it during rain disaster: Priyanka Gandhi

  Himachal
  PM Modi calls Himachal his home but deserted it during rain disaster: Priyanka Gandhi

PM Modi calls Himachal his home but deserted it during rain disaster: Priyanka Gandhi

PM Modi calls Himachal his home but deserted it during rain disaster: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi with Congress candidate from Mandi Vikramaditya Singh at a rally in Kullu.



Tribune News Service

Kullu/Mandi, May 29

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi campaigned in support of Vikramaditya Singh, party candidate from the Mandi parliamentary constituency, in Kullu and Sundernagar today She delivered fiery speeches and led a roadshow in Kullu that drew massive crowds.

Priyanka said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi considered Himachal Pradesh his home but did not visit the state even once at the time of the rain disaster last year. She alleged that Modi neglected disaster-affected individuals by not providing any assistance from the Central Government. She highlighted the Congress government’s commitment to serve people during disasters and praised Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu for standing with people during difficult times.

Relief for crop damage in 30 days

  • Priyanka Gandhi outlined the Congress’ proposed plans for women empowerment, including a monthly allowance and job reservation in the public sector
  • She promised that the Congress government would double the honorarium of anganwari and ASHA workers , ensure a legal guarantee for MSP for farmers’ produce, provide compensation within 30 days for crop damage and abolish GST on farm equipment

Rs 25l free health insurance

  • Priyanka announced the Congress’ plans to provide Rs 25 lakh free health insurance nationwide, implement MGNREGA in urban areas as well and introduce apprenticeship programmes for graduate youths with a monthly stipend of Rs 8,500
  • She promised to fill 30 lakh government posts, 50 per cent of which would be reserved for women and set up a commission for waiver of farmers’ debt

She accused the BJP of trying to topple democratically-elected governments by luring MLAs. She emphasised the supremacy of democracy where people were the ultimate authority.

She alleged, “The BJP had taken Rs 52 crore from a company that manufactured a Covid vaccine. The party had taken donations from the company that had constructed a bridge in Gujarat that collapsed and many people were killed. The BJP had taken money from those who were raided and who legal cases were made and these were hushed up later.”

Priyanka praised Vikramaditya for his dedication to serve the people of the Mandi parliamentary constituency during the rain disaster last year.

She said that the Congress governments had prioritised boosting tourism, leading to growth of small businesses while the Modi government adopted policies that were detrimental to small and medium enterprises. She added that instead of providing relief to the tourism industry post-Covid, the GST was imposed on it, causing them losses. She promised that the Congress, if elected, would formulate policies to promote tourism in Himachal Pradesh.

She alleged that the Central Government had written off loans to the tune of Rs 16 lakh crore of industrialists. She said that the Prime Minister had claimed that the Central Government did not have funds to provide pension to employees and waive farm loans. She accused the Central Government of favouring corporates over farmers’ welfare. She added that due to reduction in import duty by the Central government, apple growers of the state had been affected badly.

She promised that the Congress government would scrap the Agnipath scheme, which was unfair to the unemployed youth.

“During the BJP rule at the Centre, unemployment in the country has risen at an alarming rate due to its wrong policies. Around 70 crore youths are unemployed but the Prime Minister does not talk on the issue. He talks about temple, Magalsutra and Hindus and Muslims,” she said.

