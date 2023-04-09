PM gave big projects to Bilaspur: Anurag

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 8

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said at Bilaspur today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given big development projects to the state.

He said that in Bilaspur district alone, projects like AIIMS, Hydro Engineering College, Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Barry railway line and the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane highway would change the life and economy of local people.

He added that the four-lane highway would reduce distance between Bilaspur and Chandigarh by 37 km and save the time and money if people. The construction of the Shimla-Mataur four-lane highway would also greatly benefit people.

Anurag said that the BJP had won all four seats in Himachal in the last Lok Sabha elections and this time also, it would repeat its performance. He added that an Astroturf would be laid at the hockey field after a detailed project report (DPR) was received from the state government while DD, Shimla, would also start telecasting district news soon.

He said that Congress leaders had been stalling the Lok Sabha session to meet their ulterior motives. He added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had insulted Other Backward Castes (OBCs) but did not tender an apology. He alleged that due to the arrogant behaviour of Congress leaders many of their allies were leaving them.

Anurag said that court had convicted Rahul Gandhi, leading to his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. He added that Rahul Gandhi could have gone in for an appeal but instead Congress leaders created a ruckus over the issue.

He said that the world was influenced by the all-round development of India under the leadership of the Prime Minister. He added that because of the Prime Minister’s vision the pandemic was brought under control in time. He claimed that India had emerged as the largest economy of the world.

Anurag also addressed meetings of BJP workers at Bilaspur and Ghumarwin. MLAs Randhir Sharma (Naina Devi) and Trilok Jamwal (Bilaspur Sadar), former MLA Subhash Thakur, District BJP president Swatantra Sankhyan and former coordinator of the state Skill Development Corporation Naveen Sharma were also present.