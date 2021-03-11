PM Modi interacts with plan beneficiaries

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually interacted with five beneficiaries of the 16 flagship schemes of the NDA government from Ladakh, Karnataka, Tripura, Gujarat and Bihar. He also spoke to a woman from Sirmaur, who was present in the rally.

Enquires about well-being of Sirmauri woman The PM spoke to beneficiary Sama Devi from Sirmaur, who was present at the rally

He asked her about the crops she was growing and about her house she had built by availing the loan under a government scheme

Modi told her that he often used to visit Sirmaur when he was state in-charge

He also enquired about her family’s well-being

Modi asked the beneficiaries about how these schemes had transformed their lives and whether they faced difficulty in availing the benefits. The first interaction was with Tashi Tundup from Ladakh. “It is our duty to take care of people like you who have served the nation by joining the Army,” he told Tundup.

Encouraging a woman beneficiary Santoshi from Kalaburgi in Karnataka, the PM said: “Seeing your confidence, despite the fact that you spoke in Kannada, I would have made you contest elections, had I been a BJP leader from your area,” he said, much to the delight of the woman, who spoke through a translator.

The PM greeted Arvind Kumar, who joined virtually from Mahsana district, Gujarat, in Gujarati. Arvind, who is in the business of mandap decoration, said on getting a loan of Rs 7.20 lakh under the PM Mudra Yojana, he had engaged the services of 12 persons. He said he was making all payments digitally.

In his interaction with Lalit Devi from Banka district in Bihar, the PM enquired about her three children’s education. She said her family’s life had improved after they got a pucca house, a toilet and an LPG connection under the Ujjwala scheme.

Modi also interacted with Pankaj Sawhney from Tripura, who originally hails from Samastipur district in Bihar.

