PM lays stone of 2 power projects in Chamba dist

Dharamsala, October 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of two hydropower projects — 48 MW Chanju-III Hydroelectric Project and 30 MW Deothal Chanju Hydroelectric Project — in Chamba district. Both projects will generate over 270 million units of electricity annually and Himachal is expected to get an annual revenue of around Rs 110 crore from them.

Local Connect The PM tried to connect with locals by speaking in Chambeali dialect

He mentioned traditional food of Chamba, ‘madra’, and bronze ‘thals’

Modi praised self-help groups for promoting Chamba ‘chukh’, ‘rajma madra’, Chamba chappal, Chamba thal and ‘Pangi ki thangi’

The Prime Minister also launched the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) phase III for the upgrade of around 3,125 km of roads in the state. The Central Government has sanctioned more than Rs 420 crore under the scheme for the phase-III for the upgrade of 440 km of roads in 15 border and far-flung blocks.

Later, addressing a public rally in Chamba, the Prime Minister tried to connect with locals by speaking in Chambeali dialect. He mentioned the traditional food ‘madra’ and bronze ‘thals’ produced in the district.

‘Pahad ka paani aur pahad ki jawani pahad ke kaam nahi aati’ (The youth and water of hills are not used for hills) is now changing. Now, the youth of hills would play an active role in the development of the area, he said.

Modi said a special attention was paid to Chamba as aspirational district. He was aware of the strengths of the district and congratulated Chamba for securing the second place in the development ranking of aspirational districts.

He said, “We are laying emphasis on tribal and hilly areas. Till 2014, rural roads of 7,000 km in length were constructed with an expenditure of Rs 1,800 crore, but in the last eight years, 12,000 km of roads with an outlay of Rs 5,000 crore have been built. The scheme started today will create 3,000 km of rural roads,” he said.

He stressed development of tribal communities and said the government had taken another landmark decision by according the tribal status to the Hatti community of the Giripar area in Sirmaur. “It shows how much priority our government is giving to the development of tribal people,” he added.

The Prime Minister praised self-help groups for promoting local products like flowers, Chamba’s ‘chukh’, ‘rajma madra’, Chamba chappal, Chamba thal and ‘Pangi ki thangi’. He called these products the heritage of the country.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, MPs Kishan Kapoor and Indu Goswami and BJP state president Suresh Kashyap attended the rally.