PM: Lost by 1% but 100% committed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said a mere 1 per cent vote differential with the Congress in Himachal elections was a sign of voters’ affection for the party.

He said, “The victory and loss in this election has been decided by less than 1 per cent of the votes. Never has the state seen such a low difference between victory and defeat. Governments have changed every five years but the difference has always been 5 to 7 per cent. This time it was less than 1 per cent which means people tried to ensure our win.”

He was addressing BJP workers here in the presence of party chief JP Nadda.

The PM assured people that the BJP “may have been left behind by 1 per cent but its commitment to the development of the state will remain 100%.

“We will raise every subject related to Himachal forcefully and will fully discharge our role as the Centre in empowering Himachal,” he said.