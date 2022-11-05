PM Modi condoles death of India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi, says his outlook towards democracy inspiring

PTI

Sundernagar (HP), November 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi, who died aged 106 at his residence in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur on Saturday morning.

Two days ago, Negi had cast his vote for the state’s Assembly polls through postal ballot, the Election Commission said earlier in the day.

Negi had cast his first vote in the independent country on October 23, 1951, in the Kalpa polling station, becoming the first voter in the country, and he cast his vote for the 34th time on November 2 this year which became his last, a feat that was acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a poll rally here in Mandi district for the November 12 assembly polls in the hill state, Modi said, "When I started from Delhi in the morning, I got to know about the death of Shyam Saran Negi. The 106-year-old had voted more than 30 times in his life." "Just a few days ago, Negi had cast his vote through postal ballot for the Himachal Pradesh polls. Even before his demise, he discharged his duty," Modi said, adding Negi's outlook towards democracy will inspire the country's youth.

"With a heavy heart, I bow my head to pay homage and express my deepest condolences to his kin," the prime minister said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed condolences on the death of Negi.

देश के प्रथम वोटर हिमाचल के श्याम सरन नेगी जी का निधन दुःखद है।



देश के पहले चुनाव से लेकर अब तक सभी चुनावों में उन्होंने मतदान किया। 106 वर्ष की आयु में देश की लोकतांत्रिक प्रक्रियाओं में उनकी आस्था व प्रतिबद्धता सभी के लिए प्रेरणीय है। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे। ॐ शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 5, 2022

In the morning, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had condoled Negi's death.

स्वतंत्र भारत के पहले मतदाता और हमारे किन्नौर जिला से संबंध रखने वाले श्याम सरन नेगी जी के निधन का दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।



ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि उनकी पुण्य आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें।



शोकग्रस्त परिवारजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं।



ॐ शांति! pic.twitter.com/JzFXrtyeUH — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) November 5, 2022

#democracy #Kinnaur #narendra modi