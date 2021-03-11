PM Modi must announce financial package for Himachal: Kuldeep Rathore

Shimla, May 30

Kuldeep Rathore, AICC spokesperson and former state Congress president, today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should announce a financial package for Himachal.

Rathore, while addressing mediapersons here, said that the NDA government was celebrating in Himachal eight years of its rule with a political motive to woo voters for the forthcoming Assembly elections. He added that there was no justification in holding the rally in Shimla to mark the eighth anniversary of the NDA government and the venue should have been Delhi.

Assembly poll motive behind Shimla visit We welcome the Prime Minister to the state but it is very clear that it is with the motive to win the Assembly elections that the rally is being organised here. The Prime Minister praises Himachali cuisine every time he visits the state but he has never given a special package. Kuldeep Rathore, AICC Spokesperson

“We welcome the Prime Minister to the state but it is very clear that it is with the motive to win the Himachal Assembly elections that the rally is being organised here,” he said. He added that the Prime Minister praised Himachali cuisine every time he visited the state but had never given a special package or assistance to it.

Rathore said that the BJP had come to power at the Centre in 2014 on the slogans of removing poverty, curbing the price rise and tackling unemployment. “There was a talk of ushering in ‘ache din’ but it is for everyone to see that the inflation is at an all-time high level, unemployment is on the rise and the middle income group is finding it difficult to have two square meals,” he added.

He said that there was no reason for celebration, as the economy was crippled due to the wrong policies of the government. He added that people were yet to overcome the adverse impact of demonetisation.