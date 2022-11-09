Watch: PM Modi stops convoy to give way to ambulance in Himachal’s Kangra

Shimla, November 9
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday halted his cavalcade in Kangra to let an ambulance pass. The ruling BJP tweeted the video of the PM’s convoy stopping as the ambulance drove past. “It is not for nothing that he is called Pradhan Sewak,” the BJP tweeted.
वो कहते हैं ना कि इंसानियत से बढ़कर कुछ नहीं। ये बात ये दृश्य समझाता है।— BJP Himachal Pradesh (@BJP4Himachal) November 9, 2022
चम्बी, काँगड़ा में प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने अपने क़ाफ़िले को रोककर पहले एम्बुलेंस को जाने का रास्ता दिया। pic.twitter.com/xZ8hB84vDE
“He stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance in Himachal. Always give way to the ambulance to save precious lives!” the party said from its Twitter handle.
PM was in Chambi, Kangra to address an election rally in Kangra.
Kangra is the largest district of Himachal and has 15 assembly segments out of 68 in the state.
The Kangra segments are known as bellwether segments of the state and election victory normally goes to the party that dominates Kangra.
