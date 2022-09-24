Looking forward to meeting energetic workers, says PM Modi ahead of Mandi rally

Shimla, September 24
Ahead of his rally in Mandi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was looking forward to be among the “energetic” workers, part of the country's young workforce, for whom his government has taken "various initiatives." "Looking forward to being among our energetic Karyakartas at the @BJYM Yuva Vijay Sankalp Rally in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh today," Modi said in a tweet.
"The NDA government has undertaken various initiatives aimed at empowering our Yuva Shakti and ensuring they become self-reliant," he added.
Modi will address a youth rally, being organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), at the historic Paddal Maidan in Mandi district on Saturday.
The rally is aimed at setting the ball rolling for the ruling BJP's election campaign in the state, which is scheduled to go for polls later this year.
BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya claimed that over one lakh youths from across the state will participate in the rally. PTI
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session
Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal
A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows
Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...
Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention
Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...