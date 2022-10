PM Modi to address rallies on Nov 5 & 9

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on November 5 and 9 to campaign for BJP candidates for the Assembly polls. He will address rallies in Sundernagar in Mandi and Solan on November 5 and Shahpur in Kangra and Sujanpur in Hamirpur on November 9.

Similarly, Home Minister Amit Shah will address public rallies in the Chamba, Karsog and Kasumpti segments on November 1 and in Nadaun, Dharamsala and Nalagarh on November 2.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address rallies at Chopal, Hamirpur and Baijnath on November 6, while Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Jhandutta and Kangra on November 4.

Moreover, Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani will address rallies in Kinnaur and Shimla (Rural) on November 2 and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the Barsar, Sarkaghat and Kasauli contituencies on November 2 and in Jawali and Ghumarwein on November 4.