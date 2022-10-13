PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat train from Himachal's Una

Tribune News Service

Una, October 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off the fourth Vande Bharat train from Una railway station.

It is the first high-speed luxury train to start from Himachal.

PM Narendra Modi flags off the train in Una.

CM Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur were present on the occasion.

The PM also laid the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park to be brought in Haroli assembly constituency in Una district and dedicated IIIT institute building to the people of the state.

The BJP managed to put up an impressive strength for the PM’s rally. Women were also present on the occasion in large numbers despite observing fast for the Karva Chauth.

The PM while addressing a public meeting at the Indira Gandhi stadium here in the poll-bound state spoke in Una’s Punjabi dialect and left people amazed.

He called Una the land of Guru Nanak and Mata Chintpurni.

The prime minister said he had come bearing gifts of better objectivity, industrialisation and education adding that he was pleased to announce gifts worth several thousand crore for Himachal before Dhanteras and Diwali.

Accusing the previous governments of not providing people with facilities that were available to people elsewhere in the world even in the 20th century, Modi said the new projects would usher development in the state.

#narendra modi #Shimla #una