PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS-Bilaspur on October 5: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Dharamsala, October 1
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the AIIMS in Bilaspur to people on October 5, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday.
Thakur was speaking at a cultural event organised by the Students' Central Association of Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College at Tanda, near Dharamsala.
He said Modi will inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur on October 5 and this will be another proud moment for the people of the state.
Thakur said for the first time in the history of Himachal Pradesh, 500 new posts of doctors are being filled in one go.
The chief minister announced an increase in the monthly stipend amount for trainee MBBS students from Rs 17,000 to Rs 20,000 and also announced a sum of Rs 5 lakh from his discretionary fund for the organisers of the event.
"Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College is emerging as a top medical college of the country," Thakur said on the occasion.
He noted that according to a survey, the college has improved its overall ranking from 35 to 13 among all the medical colleges in the country.
Thakur also announced that a new sub-tehsil office will be opened at Yol in the Dharamsala Assembly constituency and the primary health centre at Badoi will be upgraded to a community health centre.
MLAs Arun Kumar and Vishal Nehria were also present on the occasion.
