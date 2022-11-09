PM Modi urges voters to repeat BJP govt in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 9

PM Narendra Modi, while addressing an election rally in Chambi ground in Kangra district on Wednesday, urged people of Himachal to repeat the BJP government in the state.

He said changing governments was not in the interest of the people and added that when a government repeats, it becomes more accountable.

The PM said the base of Congress was still 'Pariwarwaad'. He asked people not to let the Congress come back to power as it believes people change government every five years and they (Congress) wouldn't have to work for people.

He further added that the double engine government has helped in development of Himachal. The Union government launched Ayushman Bharat scheme which gives free health care to people upto Rs 5 lakh while the state government in Himachal launched Himcare scheme which gives similar benefits to the people of the state.

The Union government launched Ujjawala Yojana while the state government launched Grihini Suvidha Yojana, he said.

PM Modi said in case, the Congress comes to power in the state, it would not let him work.

He said from 2014 to 2017, just 15 houses were constructed under the PM Awas Yojana in Himachal while during Jai Ram Thakur’s tenure, 8,000 houses have been constructed under the same scheme in the last five years.

He said while the Congress had increased the state share in central schemes to 40 per cent, his government reduced it to 10 per cent.

The PM said more rozgar melas would be held in the state after the BJP is voted to power in Himachal.

He also promised to promote heritage and temple tourism in the state.

