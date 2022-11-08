PM Modi's rally at Sujanpur tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 7

Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, at a press conference here today, said the old pension scheme was stopped by the Congress government and now the party was talking to restore it. He said he was in favour of employees’ demand and a decent pension should be provided to them. The Congress was misleading people.

He said the Prime Minister would address a rally at Sujanpur on November 9.

Appreciating the decision of the Supreme Court, Dhumal said the decision to implement 10 per cent quota for EWS was historical and would help in their growth.

Dhumal earlier addressed a number of election meetings in various villages of Hamipur and Sujanpur constituencies in favour of BJP candidates Narender Thakur and Ranjit Singh. He said the BJP would win all five seats from the district.