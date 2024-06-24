PM must plan for population control: Himachal ex-CM Shanta Kumar

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 23

Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Shanta Kumar said no government could check the poverty in India without controlling the population and the Modi-led government should come out with a 10-year time-bound plan to address the issue.

Talking to The Tribune, Kumar said the rising population in India was a serious threat to the country’s resources. He said not just a few people, but the whole nation wanted a concrete solution for the persisting problem.

“India is now a home to 1.2 billion people. Furthermore, the country’s population is expected to grow to 1.8 billion around the middle of this century, if sufficient measures were not taken,” he added.

He said at present, excessive population had led to incompetence in working institutions and all plans to improve a country’s infrastructure, medical assistance facilities and social welfare initiatives had either become ineffective or collapsed.

