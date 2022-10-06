PM Narendra Modi gives priority to Himachal Pradesh in development: JP Nadda

Tribune News Service

Bilaspur, October 5

BJP national president JP Nadda today credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with according priority to Himachal Pradesh in ensuring all-round development.

Nadda welcomed the Prime Minister in his home town and took the mike to raise slogan “Swagat hai ji Swagat hai - Modi ji ka Swagat hai”. The “Modi-Modi” slogan rented the air amidst beating of drums and traditional ‘dhol-nagaras’.

Nadda, while addressing the rally, said that the people of Himachal would remain indebted to Modiji for giving AIIMS, the foundation stone of which was laid on October 30, 2017, to Himachal. “AIIMS will have 750 beds. It has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1,471 crore. This medical facility will save the people of Himachal from travelling to other states for treatment,” he said.

Nadda said the people of Himachal would always remain grateful to the Prime Minister for giving many projects. He accused successive Congress governments of ignoring Himachal in the past four decades. He said that the previous UPA government had even withdrawn the special package given to Himachal.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that unlike Congress governments, the NDA government led by Narendra Modi had always understood the pain and problems of Himachal Pradesh. “Today, the Prime Minister inaugurated projects worth Rs 3,653 crore in Himachal on the occasion of Vijayadashami,” he added.

Thakur said, “During our five-year rule, we faced the unprecedented challenge posed by Covid pandemic but still we ensured that the pace of development was not interrupted. We tried to provide a corruption-free government. The Central Government has given projects worth over Rs 10,000 crore to Himachal.” He added that like the rest of the nation, the BJP would again form government in the state.

Earlier, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur credited the Prime Minister with giving Himachal priority in all development works. “Be it AIIMS, Central university at Kangra, IIIT at Una, IIM in Sirmaur or the extension of the Nangal-Talwara railway line, Himachal has always been given priority,” he said.

All MPs, namely Kishan Kapoor, Indu Goswami and Sikander Kumar, ministers, MLAs and senior party functionaries attended the rally.

#Bilaspur #jp nadda #narendra modi