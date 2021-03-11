PM Narendra Modi's visit may prove blessing in disguise for Himachal CM

KS Tomar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s usage of adjectives like ‘mere mitra’ (my friend), ‘lokpriye mukhyamantri’ (popular Chief Minister) and ‘karmath vyakti’ (dedicated person) has strengthened Jai Ram Thakur’s position which had become “shaky” in the estimation of the high command after facing a humiliating defeat in four bypolls, including the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in his home district.

Political observers say though party national president JP Nadda had declared that the ensuing Assembly polls in November 2022 will be fought under the leadership of Jai Ram, yet as per people’s perception, Modi carries the final word in the BJP high command. Hence, his endorsement means a lot.

Modi keeps his liking and disliking at bay whenever a political situation warrants and Himachal victory has got a bigger relevance for him so as to give a proper signal to the party cadre and electorate for the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Analysts feel that Modi may not be satisfied with the state government after the recruitment scam in police, lackluster performance of some of the ministers, irregularities in the purchase of sanitisers, Covid kits, and medicines, etc, but he has lent full support to the Chief Minister, who fits in his future scheme of things to break the myth of failure of any party to register the win for the successive term.

Experts say as a shrewd politician, Modi does not exhibit his anger or dissatisfaction which was witnessed during the Uttar Pradesh elections when he backed Yogi Adityanath to the hilt as victory was mandatory for the BJP to lay the foundation for the repeat feat in the 2024 polls.

The Prime Minister heaped praise on Thakur and referred to one of his biggest achievements which pertained to Himachal’s unprecedented efforts to become the premier state in vaccinating its citizens.

Modi said it gave him immense satisfaction to visit Himachal which could be attributed to his decade-long association with people of the hill state as general secretary incharge of the party in the early 90s.

Modi also digitally transferred Rs 2,100 crore to 10 crore farmers as the 11th installment of financial assistance under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, that too from The Ridge, which is also a witness to the statehood function on January 25, 1991, presided over by the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Experts say the PM’s gestures had a political overtone and connotation to woo the people of the state for ensuing the Assembly elections. A brief ‘road show’ by Modi on The Mall Road was practically the launch of an election campaign as he tried to connect with the people after getting down from his bullet-proof car.

#jai ram thakur #narendra modi