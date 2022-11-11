PM on 3-day Bali visit for G20 from Nov 14

New Delhi, November 10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bali from November 14 to 16, where Indonesian President Joe Wikodo will symbolically hand over to him the baton of G20 Presidency. India will formally assume the rotating presidency of G20 from December 1.
The summit will be attended by leaders of the entire G7 bloc as well as the Presidents of China, Brazil and South Africa. The leaders are expected to deliberate on the Ukraine conflict, its implications on food and energy security and other pressing global issues such as climate change.
“The leaders will deliberate extensively upon key issues of global concern under the summit theme of ‘Recover Together, Recover Stronger’. Three working sessions will be held as part of the G20 summit agenda — food and energy security, health and digital transformation,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at a media briefing. “On the sidelines of the summit, the PM will hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts,” Bagchi said.
