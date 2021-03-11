PM roped in to win over Himachal people in poll year: Congress leader Sanjay Dutt

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 31

Congress state co-incharge Sanjay Dutt said today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was roped in to win over voters at the fag end of the BJP government in the state, as Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has no achievements of his own to show.

Dutt, who was here to review the preparedness for the Assembly poll, told mediapersons that the Congress’ victory in the byelections last year proved that people want a change in government. “When big projects can be announced for Gujarat, Karnataka and other states, why no relief in taxes or a big project has been given to Himachal,” asked Dutt. He claimed that the Congress would form the next government, as people had made up their mind to oust the BJP.

Several schemes initiated by the previous Congress government had become defunct. “It is deplorable that taxpayers’ money is used to mobilise people for the PM’s rallies”.

He said the CM was making a plethora of announcements, which had no budgetary provisions, merely to mislead the masses before the elections. The government had failed to provide relief to the common man from problems like price rise and unemployment.

Dutt said booth-level committees would be constituted within 15 days. “I’m touring various districts to apprise party functionaries of the decisions taken at the Chintan Shivir at Udaipur,” he said.