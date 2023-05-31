PM shares special bond with HP, okayed many projects: Ex-CM

Shimla, May 30
The BJP social media cell today held an interaction with prominent people to mark the completion of nine years of the Central Government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, “The Prime Minister shares a special bond with Himachal. Several prestigious projects like the bulk drug park, medical devices park, Atal Tunnel, AIIMS and the IIM have been given to Himachal under his leadership.”
BJP state president Rajeev Bindal said that the Prime Minister had emerged as the most popular leader in the world with leaders of ot0her countries seeking his autograph and some even seeking his blessings.
BJP state co-incharge Sanjay Tandon said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had the highest number of followers on various social media handles like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. “Despite the Prime Minister being the most popular leader in the world, the Opposition parties in India are hitting out at him for no reason,” he added.
Tandon said, “India has emerged as a global economic power which came to the rescue of many nations by providing Covid vaccines. It enhanced India’s prestige among the world community. State organisational secretary Siddharthan, former minister Suresh Bhardwaj and convener of the social media cell Puneet Sharma were also present on the occasion.
