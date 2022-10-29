PM Modi to address rally at Solan on Nov 5

Solan, October 28
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally at Thodo Ground here on November 5.
BJP leaders convened a meeting here today to assign responsibilities to various office-bearers to make the rally a success.
Purshottam Guleria, in-charge of Shimla Lok Sabha constituency, chaired the meeting. He said that it would be a historical event and would benefit the BJP in Solan, Shimla as well as in nearby areas of Sirmaur. He added that the rally would play a key role in ensuring the success of the party’s ‘Mission Repeat.’ The heads of various frontal organisations were assigned various tasks.
This is the first major rally of the Prime Minister in Solan after the announcement of the elections. Congres’ general Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will also address a rally here.
