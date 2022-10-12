PM Modi to flag off Amb-New Delhi Vande Bharat train tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala/Una, October 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the new Vande Bharat Express from the Una railway station on Thursday. The train will run between Amb-Andaura in Una district and New Delhi, six days a week — except on Wednesday.

Fourth semi-high speed train The Amb-Andaura to Delhi train will be the fourth Vande Bharat Express

The train will leave Amb-Andaura at 1 pm and reach New Delhi at 6.25 pm

It will leave New Delhi at 5.50 am and reach Amb-Andaura at 11.05 am

During its 412 km-long journey, the train will halt at Una, Nangal, Chandigarh and Ambala

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, senior railway officials, including the Ambala Divisional Railways Manager, inspected the railway station this evening. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Una-Hamirpur railway line and the bulk drug park in the Haroli Assembly segment of the district.

The broad gauge railway line between Una and Hamirpur was announced during the first tenure of the Prime Minister. Its survey was completed a few years ago, but the budget allocation for the Rs 5,850 crore project was delayed. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, who represents the Hamipur Lok Sabha segment, has been demanding the construction of the railway line for past many years. The project is being considered as a major achievement of Anurag Thakur.

The bulk drug park at Haroli was recently allotted to the state. It has been proposed that the Union Government will provide Rs 800 crore for its development. The state government has also proposed incentives such as subsidised electricity at Rs 3 per unit and free registration of land for industrial units that will come up at the park.

The state government has claimed that the bulk drug Park will attract Rs 10,000 crore investment and generate around 50,000 jobs.

The Prime Minister will later address a public rally at the Indira Gandhi stadium in Una. Modi will also visit Chamba district, where he will inaugurate various newly established power projects.

#chamba #Dharamsala #narendra modi #una