PM to inaugurate Chamba power project on June 16

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, May 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again visit Himachal on June 16 and 17. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects in Chamba on June 16 and address the Chief Secretaries’ meeting at Dharamsala the next day.

“Earlier, the Prime Minister will arrive in Shimla on May 31 to celebrate the NDA government’s eighth anniversary. He will again come to Himachal and stay in Dharamsala on June 16 and 17. He will be visiting Chamba and later chairing the Chief Secretaries’ meet during the two-day visit,” confirmed Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here today. The Prime Minister will address three functions in Himachal within 18 days, indicating the BJP’s game plan to woo voters on the back of Modi’s charisma.

“I see no reason why the Assembly elections should be held early. The elections, due later this year, will be held at the scheduled time,” said Thakur. He added that the BJP would seek votes on development works done by the BJP government at the Centre and in Himachal.

Sources said that the Prime Minister would inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects in Chamba and later address the Chief Secretaries’ meeting but would not attend any public meeting. “He is keen to spend some time in Himachal for two days. He will be in Chamba and Dharamsala, as he has fondness for Himachal where he has spent a number of years as the state BJP in-charge,” said the sources.

Modi would inaugurate the 180 MW Bajoli Holi power project in Chamba. This run-of-the-river project on the Ravi is being executed by GMR Energy. He would also lay the foundation stone of some other projects.

The BJP is making all-out efforts to reach out to people in Himachal with its entire top leadership, including national BJP president JP Nadda, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and other senior leaders, visiting Himachal regularly.

The BJP has geared up its entire organisational structure and party in-charge for Himachal Avinash Rai Khanna and co-incharge Sanjay Tandon have also been travelling to the state extensively. The party has motivated its cadres right up to the booth level as part of its preparedness for the Assembly elections.