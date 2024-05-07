PMAY significant contributor to nation’s progress: Rajeev Bhardwaj

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 6

The BJP candidate for the Kangra parliamentary constituency, Rajeev Bhardwaj, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and attributed India’s fast-paced growth to his progressive polices.

Addressing election meetings in Chamba, Bhardwaj emphasised that the transformation was evident across various sectors, including railways, highways, healthcare and education.

Socio-economic development The PMAY, by ensuring security and dignity through quality housing, contributes significantly to socio-economic empowerment in the 'Amrit Kaal' era. Even during crisis like the recent monsoon-induced disaster in Himachal Pradesh, 21,000 houses were approved. — Rajeev Bhardwaj, BJP candidate

Bhardwaj said impactful initiatives by PM Modi reflected his vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas”.

He specifically mentioned the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) as a significant contributor to the nation’s progress. Bhardwaj added that the PMAY, initiated in both urban and rural areas in 2015 and 2016, symbolised an unwavering commitment to provide quality, affordable and all-weather housing to economically weaker sections. Unlike previous governments’ housing schemes, PMAY prioritises better construction technology, enhanced monitoring, transparency, amenities and efficient implementation.

Highlighting its empowerment aspect, Bhardwaj emphasised the PMAY’s mandate of ensuring ownership or co-ownership for women, serving as a tool for women empowerment. He stressed that the PMAY, by ensuring security and dignity through quality housing, contributes significantly to socio-economic empowerment in the “Amrit Kaal” era.

Bhardwaj detailed statistics indicating substantial progress under PMAY, with over 1.18 crore urban houses approved by January 2024, of which 79.26 lakh had already been completed. In rural areas, over 2.94 crore houses have been approved, with 2.54 crore completed by January 2024. He highlighted that 70 per cent of the houses under the PMAY were registered in the names of women.

He added that the PMAY adopted 24 technologies and 33 materials for rapid, sustainable and cost-effective projects. The implementation of a robust Management Information System (MIS) ensured seamless physical and financial progress management in the PMAY.

Even during crisis like the recent monsoon-induced disaster in Himachal Pradesh, 21,000 houses were approved, said Bhardwaj and noted the significant benefits accruing to the people of Himachal Pradesh.

