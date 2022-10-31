PM's frequent visits show BJP losing ground in Himachal Pradesh: Pratibha Singh

Solan, October 30

Pratibha Singh, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president, today said the BJP was using all its might to regain power in Himachal. The ruling party’s frustration in seeing power slip out of its hands was visible as the Prime Minister himself had visited the state as many as eight times to mobillise the masses. Pratibha was addressing a rally at Darlaghat in the Arki assembly segment in favour of the party nominee Sanjay Awasthy.

“The PM had promised 2 crore jobs nationally eight years ago before coming to power. He had also promised to bring down prices of essential commodities but all promises proved mere poll gimmicks. Prices of all essential commodities have skyrocketed. Even an LPG cylinder was selling at about Rs 1200. Educated youth failed to get jobs,” she said.

She recalled how the former CM Virbhadra Singh had provided cheaper power and cheaper ration to the people.

The BJP governments in the state and at the Centre have disheartened the masses. Corruption was rife during the BJP tenure where constable recruitment scam exposed how paper was sold for lakhs with the involvement of officials.

She reiterated the party’s promise of implementing the old pension scheme if the party was voted to power, besides extending Rs 1,500 to every woman, Rs 680 crore start-up fund and other poll guarantees.

She said some candidates were misusing the name of former CM Virbhadra Singh to gain electoral advantage. They were propagating that they had undertaken developmental works while negating the achievements of Raja Sahib. Giving a strong message to such people she said, “Raja Sahib had undertaken slew of developmental works in 60 years across the state as well as in Arki.”

Sanjay Awasthy, Congress nominee, while addressing the gathering said this election was being held for a change as people were unnerved by the price rise and rising unemployment.

He alleged that people from other states were being given jobs under the BJP regime bypassing the local educated unemployed youth, which was a cruel joke on the youth. — TNS